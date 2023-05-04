Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners launches Baldur Power, dedicated to renewable energy in Germany

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and HAMBURG, Germany, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, on behalf of its Flagship Funds, today announced that it has launched Baldur Power GmbH as its dedicated platform for the development and realisation of renewable energy projects in Germany.

“As part of CIP’s dedicated strategy of investing in growth platforms, we are excited about the prospects of Baldur Power and the opportunity to create, over time, an established developer and owner of renewable energy projects in Germany,” said Radu Gruescu, Partner at CIP.

Baldur is a recently established company and will primarily focus on the origination, development and implementation of solar PV, onshore wind, and battery storage projects. In addition to project development, Baldur’s capabilities comprise planning, procurement, logistics, engineering, and construction management. Based in Hamburg, the company maintains an in-house fleet of equipment critical for the realisation of solar PV projects.

CIP’s Flagship Funds will initially provide capital for project development and for the growth of Baldur Power and then, subject to investment decisions at the time, CIP intends to provide the capital required for the construction of the projects developed by the company, thus establishing Baldur as an independent power producer that owns both operational projects and a growing pipeline of projects under construction and in development.

“With capabilities to manage the development and construction of its own projects and, where appropriate, in cooperation with partners too, Baldur is well positioned to become an Independent Power Producer with an attractive portfolio of renewable energy projects, and we look forward to supporting this growth trajectory,” said CIP partner Radu Gruescu.

Watson Farley & Williams LLP acted as legal advisor to CIP.

More information is available at baldur-power.de

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages ten funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 19 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 140 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 400 employees and 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.cip.com.

