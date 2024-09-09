Cool idea: Abbot turns plastic bags into oil

The abbot of a temple in Chonburi Province came up with an idea to transform plastic bags into diesel and gasoline, and turn them into a learning center for students and villagers to study.

From a Facebook named ‘We do good deeds with our hearts to give back to the country’ posted a message that ‘A machine to dispose of plastic bags can distill into diesel oil. 10 kilograms of plastic bags can distill approximately 7-8 liters of oil. It is better than burning them and causing more pollution. Plastic bags, such as food bags, shopping bags, etc., can be distilled into oil (making it a learning center). If any laypeople are interested, they can come and see at the temple. They can also be used in water pumps, but not in cars. If you want to put them in cars, you have to make them cleaner. This is another way to help dispose of plastic bags. May you prosper.’ And there is a clip explaining by putting plastic bags in a boiling tank, which causes the melted plastic bags to evaporate, transforming them into diesel

fuel and gasoline, which can be used in real life.

Reporters traveled to Wat Worapot Sangkhawat, Village 5, Tambon Bang Nang, Amphoe Phan Thong, Chon Buri Province, to meet with Phra Khru Thawon Satthakun, the abbot of Wat Worapot Sangkhawat, and villagers who came to observe the production of fuel from plastic bags, which was made into a learning center ‘Remove plastic bags into oil.’ Phra Khru Thawon Satthakun explained the working steps of the boiler, saying that there is a 200-liter tank that can hold 10 kilograms of plastic. Then, the fuel stove is used to boil the plastic bags until they evaporate into iron bars in 2 tanks, which have 2 taps. The upper tap produces gasoline fuel, while the lower tap produces diesel fuel. Both types are high-quality fuels that need to be filtered again to become pure oil that can be used in cars and motorcycles as usual.

Phra Khru Thaworn Satthakun revealed that previously, the temple had a lot of plastic bags. They were collected and burned, causing pollution. Then he

saw on YouTube that plastic bags could be transformed by boiling them to produce fuel. So he tried making a machine to boil plastic bags into oil. It turned out that it could be done. Then he turned it into a learning center so that locals and students in the area could come and study the process and methods. If the machine is perfect, there will be a project to exchange plastic bags for oil to reduce the cost burden for locals and farmers.

Source: Thai News Agency