Consumer Protection Board reveals results of investigation into gold from Mae Tak’s shop, finds it is real gold

Consumer Protection Board reveals the results of the investigation into the gold from Mae Tak’s shop, finding that it is real gold, but may fall under the category of label violations, where information was not fully disclosed to consumers.

Mr. Lertsak Raktham, Director of Consumer Protection in Contracts, Office of the Consumer Protection Board or OCPB, announced the results of the gold inspection, which collected samples from gold shops on Hathai Rat Road, Bang Chan Subdistrict, Khlong Sam Wa District, Bangkok, belonging to Ms. Korakanok or Mae Tak and Mr. Kantpol or Pa Beer on September 24, 2024. The OCPB has a duty to be a witness in presenting various evidence to the police, which OCPB sent a total of 6 gold samples for examination at the Gemological Institute, which was examined in both X-ray and burning methods. The results of the examination found that

Gold jewelry in the form of necklaces (large loop – small loop), weight 1.89 grams, 2 samples, X-ray results were 97.55%, melting results were 92.78

%.

Gold bracelet, weight 6 grams, 1 sample, X-ray results are 96.00%, melting results are 94.44%.

Gold bracelets (Pixiu) 8 pieces, weight 4.96 grams, X-ray results are 99.99%, melting results are 99.97%.

Gold bracelet (Egg brand) weighing 0.77 grams, 1 sample. X-ray results are 99.99%. Melting results are 99.97%.

Gold jewelry, bead type, quantity 8 pieces, weight 1.19 grams, quantity 1 sample, X-ray results are 71.15%, melting results are 61.45%.

Gold pendant (Pixiu) weighing 11.13 grams, 1 sample. X-ray results are 99.99%, and melting results are 99.95%.

The results will be used as information to support the offenses against other agencies.

However, if we look at the behavior, it is found that it falls under the label offense according to the Consumer Protection Act, which is not specifying the product label completely to consumers. However, we will allow the business operators to have an opportunity to explain for the sake of fairness. The issue of advertising the sale of products and the use of word

s in live broadcasts via online media will be investigated by the Advertising Committee. As for the freebies that claim to be 99.99% gold, the Consumer Protection Board is in the process of requesting samples from consumers to collect samples as evidence for examination and will send them to the National Gemological Research Institute for further examination.

The Consumer Protection Board (CPB) has reiterated that it will investigate the gold inspection results to see if they fall under the Consumer Protection Act. According to the law, the CPB protects three main issues: the case of incorrect labels, the investigation into whether there is a request for direct marketing business that requires a license from the registrar, including various online sales channels, and the issue of whether the livestreaming of the product used exaggerated advertising words. According to the Consumer Protection Act, the penalty for incorrect labels is imprisonment not exceeding 6 months, a fine not exceeding 100,000 baht, or bo

th.

The Director of Consumer Protection for Contracts, OCPB, also stated that the latest number of complaints is 40 people, and it is believed that the number will increase further. The OCPB will be the center for receiving complaints and coordinating with business operators to provide compensation. He emphasized that in this case, civil and criminal charges are separate. If consumers who have been damaged have received compensation, they can still file a complaint and take criminal action.

The Consumer Protection Board will expand the investigation to stores that livestream in this manner because there are currently many livestreams selling products. The Consumer Protection Board will have a team to monitor and inspect those who livestream. If they fall into the category of causing damage to consumers, action will be taken to prevent the same incident from happening again.

