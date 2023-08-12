Constitutional Court extends 30 days, “Pita-Kao Klai” submits 112 case documents

The Constitutional Court extends 30 days. “Pita-Kao Klai” submits 112 supporting documents to the case, pointing out that it is normal. stated that there was no consideration of the dissolution of the party It’s about the Election Commission.

Worawit Kungsasitiam, President of the Constitutional Court Revealing the progress of the case of the Constitutional Court accepting the petition Tried the case where there were complaints that Mr. Pita’s actions Lim Chareonrat leader of the step party and the Progressive Party that proposed a bill amending the Criminal Code (No..) Por. Prof… to abolish Section 112 of the Criminal Code by using it as an election campaign policy. And still continue to do so Is it an exercise of rights and liberties to overthrow the democratic system of government with the monarchy under section 49 paragraph one of the constitution or not? and the Progressive Party submit an explanation to the allegation to the Constitutional Court within 15 days that after the expiration of the 15-day period that the court has to submit the supporting documents Recently, the party has advanced Asked to extend the time for another 30 days, with the reason that the documents were too much. It takes time to compile. allowed by the court which is normal And it is the same practice for all cases that request an extension of time. no discrimination However, the law does not specify how many times an extension can be made. As for the question of how much it is considered to be at the right time, if it is too many times The court will see if there is an intention to pull the case or not. However, not all court proceedings follow social trends.

However, the complaint that a person exercises his right to freedom to overthrow the government According to the provisions of section 49, no person shall be able to exercise his or her liberty to overthrow the democratic system of government with the King as Head of State. The court will order to stop the action. But there was no case of dissolution of the party. because in the petition there is no such matter But even if there is a request, we cannot order. This is a matter for the Election Commission to consider whether it is wrong or not. If you see that it’s wrong, then send it. If you see that it’s not wrong, lift it.

Source: Thai News Agency