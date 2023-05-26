Congratulations offered to Georgia’s leaders on National Day

President Vo Van Thuong on May 26 sent a message of congratulations to Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili on the 105th National Day of Georgia (May 26, 1918 -2023).

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended congratulations to his Georgian counterpart Irakli Garibashvili, while National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh congratulated Chairman of the Parliament Shalva Papuashvili.

On the occasion, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son cabled a congratulatory message to his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency