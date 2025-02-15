Confession of Triple Murder by ‘Note’ Leads to Arrests and Investigation



Khlong Khlung: In a shocking development, Mr. Siwakorn, also known as Note, has confessed to the brutal murder of three individuals-a father, mother, and child-whose bodies were discovered in a pickup truck in Khlong Khlung District, Kamphaeng Phet Province. This revelation comes after an intense interrogation session where Note admitted to committing the crime over a financial disagreement.

According to Thai News Agency, the victims, who disappeared on January 12, were traders involved in renting sound equipment and money lending. Their bodies remained undiscovered until February 13, when a family member reported them missing. The autopsy confirmed that all three had died from gunshot wounds to the head, likely on the day they went missing, given their clothing matched CCTV footage from that day.

Initially denying involvement, Note’s confession came after rigorous questioning. He claimed the killings were spurred by the family’s refusal to lend him 100,000 baht, which he intended to invest in agriculture.

On the day of the crime, an argument ensued, leading Note to use a gun, previously pawned with the deceased, to shoot Mr. Wongkorn first, followed by his wife and child.

In a shocking twist, Note admitted to selling the deceased’s gold, receiving an upfront payment of 3,000 baht with a promise of the remaining 100,000 baht to be transferred to his account. He alleged that the crime was premeditated, though he initially denied such intentions. The investigation also led to the arrest of two accomplices: Mr. Niruth, who procured a SIM card to impersonate the deceased in communications, and Mr. Khai, who allegedly assisted in the crime’s execution by driving Note to the scene.

Key evidence emerged from Mr. Sirichai or Ball, the deceased woman’s brother, who received a deceptive message from a suspect impersonating his sister. This led investigators to trace the phone number back to a SIM card purchased by a Thai individual, further implicating Note and his accomplices.

On the ground, a volunteer rescue team f

rom the Sawang Kamphaeng Phet Rescue Foundation is actively searching a pond in Ban Roi Rai for the weapon and phone used in the crime. The efforts are challenging due to the pond’s size and depth, necessitating careful and methodical exploration.

As the investigation unfolds, Pol. Lt. Gen. Akarat Phimonsri, Assistant Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, is expected to address the media at Khlong Khlung Police Station, providing comprehensive details on the case’s progress and future actions.