Concerned about hygiene, 4-year-old child plays in water with crocodiles



Bangkok, Many parties are concerned about the health of a 4-year-old child after a clip was released of him playing with hundreds of crocodiles in a freezer. The mother rushed to explain the drama, saying that she was under the care of the family at all times.

A 4-year-old girl happily plays in a large water tank with 200 crocodiles. This clip has been widely discussed about the safety of children and crocodiles. Poonthap’s mother said that two years ago, while sorting weak Siamese crocodiles into basins, her daughter went to play in the water with newborn crocodiles for the first time by herself because she was familiar with them and liked them. Crocodiles that are less than a week old do not have teeth and have soft bodies. When they are 7 days old, they must be vaccinated to prevent carriers. This year, her daughter has only played with crocodiles twice and is under the care of her family at all times.

This morning, the provincial fisheries department, district chiefs, and public health officials went to

inspect the only medium-sized crocodile farm in Tha Takieb District.

Chachoengsao Province has less than 10 licensed crocodile farms, and there are more than 60 crocodile farms in the area. This farm has 400 parent crocodiles and has been open for 17 years. Each year, 2,000-3,000 baby crocodiles are bred.

From the inspection by the officers, it was found that this farm had requested permission to breed crocodiles from the provincial fisheries in accordance with the law and had been inspected for hygiene according to the Public Health Act. However, it was found that it had not yet requested permission to raise crocodiles from the sub-district administrative organization. The officers have provided documents to expedite the process to be in accordance with the law. After this, the relevant agencies will go to the area to follow up and continuously inspect.

Source: Thai News Agency