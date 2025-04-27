Compensation for State Audit Office Building Collapse Victims Surpasses 38 Million Baht



Bangkok: Compensation paid to the victims of the State Audit Office building collapse is over 38 million baht. The government takes care of those who lost their lives when the Office of the Auditor General collapsed. The Ministry of Labor has paid compensation to the deceased of more than 38 million baht, emphasizing that the injured will be taken care of until the end of their treatment.





According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Karom Polpornklang, Deputy Government Spokesperson, revealed that the Ministry of Labor is providing compensation to employees affected by the collapse of the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) building during the earthquake. Confirmed information indicates there are over 50 affected people and fatalities nationwide, with more than 40 in the OAG building alone. Compensation for the deceased has been paid in excess of 38 million baht.





Mr. Karom explained that employees injured while working due to the building collapse will receive care from the compensation fund as outlined: Medical expenses for injuries are covered up to 65,000 baht, with severe injuries covered up to one million baht. Treatment costs at state hospitals will be fully covered, and monthly compensation for treatment-related work stoppages will be provided, with a cap of 14,000 baht per month.





For loss of organs or ability to work, compensation is set at 70 percent of the salary, capped at 14,000 baht per month for up to 120 months. In cases of disability, monthly compensation will be lifelong, at the same rate. For deaths or disappearances, the compensation rate is 70 percent of wages, not exceeding 14,000 baht per month, for a period of 10 years, along with funeral expenses of 50,000 baht and an old age pension from the Social Security Fund.





Employees who have lost an organ or become disabled and require rehabilitation for work are eligible for rehabilitation benefits. These include medical rehabilitation expenses up to 24,000 baht, treatment and surgery expenses up to 180,000 baht, and costs for rehabilitation materials up to 160,000 baht. Additionally, occupational rehabilitation expenses are covered for training conducted by the Social Security Office, not exceeding 24,000 baht.





Mr. Karom stated that the government is committed to providing comprehensive assistance, including funeral expenses for the deceased and financial support for those affected, in accordance with government regulations and legal rights.

