Commuter Line in Jakarta to operate past midnight for NYE

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Commuter Line rail service in Jakarta will operate after midnight until 3 a.m. during New Year’s Eve from December 31, 2019, until January 1, 2020, PT Kereta Commuter Indonesia (KCI) noted in a statement here, Saturday.

The past midnight service will start at 10:27 p.m. local time on Dec 31, and trains will depart in 60-minute intervals, longer than the regular hour 10 minutes to 15 minutes, PT KCI’s Vice President Corporate Communications, Anne Purba stated.

For the New Year’s Eve celebrations in Jakarta and its nearby towns, the operator will provide 28 additional trips on six main routes.

“Nine additional trips will be operational for the Bogor/Depok-Kampung Bandan/Jakarta Kota loop lines; seven trips for the Cikarang/Bekasi-Jakarta Kota loop lines; four additional trips for Rangkasbitung/Maja/Parung Panjang-Tanah Abang; two extra trips for Tangerang-Duri; and six additional trips for Tanjung Priok-Jakarta Kota,” Purba expounded.

Despite the commuter line being operational after midnight, the operator has suggested passengers to not stay overnight at the station due to regular checks and maintenance conducted for the next trips.

Apart from increasing the number of trips for New Year’s Eve, PT KCI will also operate 26 portable ticket counters at Bogor Station; Jakarta Kota Station; Juanda Station; Pasar Minggu Station; Manggarai Station; Lenteng Agung Station; Sudimara Station; Citayam Station; and Rangkasbitung Station, Purba stated, citing it aims to serve as a precautionary measure against a surge in the number of passengers.

Source: Antara News