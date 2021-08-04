Communication Ministry planning distribution of set top boxes

Jakarta (ANTARA) –

The Communication and Informatics Ministry (Kominfo) is currently planning the distribution of set top boxes ahead of digital terrestrial television broadcasts in several regions in Indonesia.

“The distribution of the set top boxes might be affected by the extension to the enforcement of Public Activity Restrictions (PPKM) Level 4,” said Marvels Situmorang, Director of Broadband Development at the ministry’s Directorate General of Posts and Information, to ANTARA on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the devices can be distributed in three ways, they can be disbursed to certain sites, such as post offices, according to agreements made by the ministry, or delivered directly to the houses of beneficiaries, or distributed by multiplexing providers.

The ministry will provide the subsidized set top box to beneficiary households that own televisions, who must be registered in the Social Affairs Ministry’s Social Welfare Integrated Data (DTKS).

The devices will be distributed gradually, in accordance with Indonesia’s analog switch-off (ASO) phases.

Phase I of ASO will be conducted before August 17 in the broadcast areas of Aceh 1, Riau Islands 1, Banten 1, East Kalimantan 1, North Kalimantan 1 and North Kalimantan 3.

Therefore, these regions can only receive digital terrestrial television signals after August 17.

According to the ministry, there are 90,695 recipients of the subsidized units in phase I of the ASO regions, with 17,046 being in Aceh 1, 14,544 in Banten 1, 29,368 in East Kalimantan 1, 6,818 in North Kalimantan 1, 4,646 in North Kalimantan 3, and 18,273 in Riau Islands 1.

The government estimates that 6.5 to seven million subsidized set top box units are required for the program.

