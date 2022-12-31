Communication and Informatics Ministry to build first PDN in 2022

The Ministry of Communication and Informatics targets to commence groundbreaking for the construction of the National Data Center (PDN) in Bekasi, West Java, in 2022.

“Currently, the tender process is underway. The first PDN will be in Bekasi. We hope that by the end of 2023, the government would be able to commence the operations of the first PDN in Bekasi,” spokesperson for the Ministry of Communications and Informatics Dedy Permadi stated on Friday.

Permadi noted the consolidation phase and preparation for the auction would be conducted in 2022, while the construction phase would commence in the third and fourth quarters of 2022 and the first to fourth quarters of 2023.

“We are optimistic that PDN would become operational by the end of 2023,” he added.

Apart from Bekasi, the government is also planning to build PDN in three other areas, comprising the new capital city in East Kalimantan Province, Batam, and Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara Province.

Permadi explained that the development of PDN is part of the implementation of the electronic-based government system (SPBE) launched by the government.

PDN will be used to store data for the central and regional governments, which by the end of this year, totals 223 agencies, he added.

Permadi remarked that currently, the ministry had finalized the pre-development stage of PDN in addition to operating a temporary national data center (PDNS).

“Currently, PDNS has facilitated data storage for several applications for COVID-19 handling, such as PeduliLindungi, Silacak, and Pcare,” he noted.

Permadi pointed out that the government still encountered challenges in optimizing digital governance in connection with the integration and interoperability of data and electronic systems for more efficient governance.

However, his side is optimistic that such challenges would be tackled ably through breakthroughs being made in the human resource sector, governance strengthening, and updating technology.

Source: Antara News