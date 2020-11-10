CoImmune, Inc. Announces Closing of $45 Million Series A Financing

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CoImmune, Inc., an immuno-oncology company developing cell-based therapeutics to treat unmet medical needs in blood-borne and solid tumor indications, today announced the closing of a $45M Series A financing. CoImmune will use the proceeds from the financing to fund its ongoing Phase 2b trial for lead asset, CMN-001, in advanced renal cell carcinoma and multiple Phase 1-2a trials with its newly acquired technology, CAR-CIK (chimeric antigen receptor modified cytokine-induced killer cells), in five leukemia and lymphoma settings.

CoImmune’s Series A financing was led by Dr. Lucio Rovati, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of the FIDIM Group, an Italian company with much experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech business.

“With this new round of capital, CoImmune is well positioned to accelerate the development and advancement of our lead programs which are based on encouraging prior or on-going clinical trial results. These proceeds will allow us to initiate six planned clinical trials with three products by 2022,” said Charles Nicolette, Chief Executive Officer of CoImmune.

About CoImmune, Inc.

CoImmune specializes in the development of immuno-oncology therapies based on its two proprietary platform technologies. The autologous RNA-loaded dendritic cell technology for solid tumors specifically targets each patient’s unique tumor antigens. The allogeneic CAR-CIK technology is a variation on CAR-T therapy with greatly reduced toxicity while retaining strong efficacy based on an on-going clinical trial in pediatric and adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

For more information visit www.coimmune.com

Media Contact:

Lori Harrelson

CoImmune, Inc.

919-287-6349

lharrelson@coimmune.com