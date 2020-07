COAST Autonomous เลือกเทคโนโลยี LiDAR แบบโซลิดสเตตของ LeddarTech เป็นโซลูชันที่เชื่อถือได้มากที่สุดเพื่อบรรลุระดับความปลอดภัยสูงสุดสำหรับยานพาหนะขนส่งอัตโนมัติ “Bigfoot” ของตน

Govt deposits Rp11.5 trillion funding in 7 Regional Development Banks Jakarta (ANTARA) – The government deposited funds worth Rp11.5 trillion (US$792.6 million) in seven Regional Development Banks (BPD) in West

APEC reasserts pledge to facilitate essential goods, service movement Jakarta (ANTARA) – The trade ministers of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) reaffirmed their commitment to enabling the movement of essential

Government approves Rp16.5-trillion loan for Jakarta, W Java Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said regional governments are facing the tough task of reviving activities which could boost

Indonesia hopes to earn US$10 bln from Iron and steel exports Jakarta (ANTARA) – Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (LBP) has said that the

Tourism Ministry ensures safety of traveling in new normal Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy has ensured the people to carry out safe travels amid

Food and beverage industries contributed highest to exports: minister Jakarta The food and beverage industry continued to make the largest contribution to exports in the manufacturing sector, with US$13.73