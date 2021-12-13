Published by

Mongabay

Research published in recent years has shown that Indigenous territories have experienced substantially lower rates of forest loss than non-Indigenous lands. Given that Indigenous territories account for at least 36% of the world’s “intact forests” and Indigenous Peoples and local communities (ILPC) live in or manage about half of the planet’s lands, these areas play a critical role in addressing the major environmental challenges we face, from biodiversity loss to climate change. Yet in many places, IPLCs lack formal recognition of their customary lands and resources, jeopardizing their basic…

