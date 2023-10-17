Citizens Bank Adopts Multiple nCino Solutions to Provide a Seamless Customer Experience Across Lines of Business

nCino to provide midwestern community bank with a platform across its commercial and mortgage businesses to create a unified experience

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced that Citizens Bank has chosen the nCino Cloud Banking Platform to gain greater flexibility in its internal processes and enhance the services it provides to clients. The bank will implement multiple solutions from nCino including its Commercial Banking Solution, Portfolio Analytics Solution, and Mortgage Suite. This suite of products utilizes a simple sign-on feature to access either a mobile user-interface or a point-of-sale, creating a streamlined workflow with no need for repetitive data entry.

“We met with several different companies and ultimately decided nCino’s single platform best met our needs,” said Kelley Jensen, SVP, Mortgage and Consumer Division at Citizens Bank. “In a rapidly evolving financial landscape, we believe that consolidating multiple lines of business onto a single platform is not merely strategic, but essential. By unifying our approach, we’re not just streamlining processes; we’re redefining what it means to be customer-centric in the digital age and we’re glad to be partnered with nCino as we continue to modernize.”

“Key partnerships are part of the foundation of our success. There are several reasons why we decided to partner with nCino, but one of the most important is that we believe they can assist us in achieving operational efficiencies that will help us continue to provide an industry leading client experience,” Frank Sterbin, Chief Credit Officer at Citizens Bank.

“We are thrilled to partner with Citizens Bank, a forward-thinking institution that shares our commitment to innovation and customer-centricity,” says Will Cameron, SVP Community and Regional Banking at nCino. “By bringing their commercial and mortgage businesses onto a single platform we believe nCino will offer unparalleled value by creating seamless customer experiences, enhance operational efficiency, and foster innovation. We’re excited for this journey and the positive impact it will have on Citizens Bank’s clients.”

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,850 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

About Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank is an independent, locally owned community bank serving residents and businesses in and around Mukwonago, Wisconsin since 1892. With an asset size of $1 billion, the bank has been experiencing robust growth. Over the last five years, the bank’s loan portfolio increased by 45% as it also placed emphasis on diversification. Citizens considers customer experience, technological investment, and operational efficiency among its top strategic priorities. The bank operates 12 branches in Southeastern Wisconsin and employs 175 people. To learn more about Citizens Bank, visit www.citizenbank.bank.

