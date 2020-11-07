Cirebon-based rattan furniture exporters send 40 containers

Jakarta Indonesian Trade Minister Agus Suparmanto officiated the departure of 40 containers of exported rattan furniture from three Cirebon-based small and medium enterprises assisted by the Trade Ministry.

“I am glad at the success of our rattan furniture exporters in gaining access to the global market. I am optimistic that the commitment and struggle of these Cirebon-based exporters would inspire other exporters,” Suparmanto was quoted by ANTARA as saying here on Saturday.

Departure of the 40 containers of rattan furniture, owned by CV Nagam Rattan, CV Cipta Abadi, and CV Hanif Rattan, was officiated at CV Nagam Rattan in Cirebon District, West Java Province, on November 5, 2020.

The export destinations include the US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Germany, Italy, and Denmark.

“The success of our enterprises has evidently shown that our rattan furniture products have been able to meet the global market requirements, such as quality, eco-friendly materials, and V-Legal certification,” Suparmanto added.

Source: Antara News