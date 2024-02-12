“Chunlapan” says he’s moving forward, no need to worry about interrupting the distribution of digital money.



Parliament, “Chunlapan” says “Moving forward”, no need to worry about interruption in distributing digital money. The government does not have a single policy, confirming that the draft of the 500 billion baht loan bill has been completed. But it hasn’t been on the board this week.

Mr. Chulaphan Amornvivat, Deputy Minister of Finance Mentioning the opinions of the National Anti-Corruption Commission or NACC that have been sent to the government, he said that he learned from the news because the NACC is able to send opinions to the government according to its authority. duty Therefore, the Ministry of Finance did not receive this matter. But according to the procedure, when the government receives the opinion from the NACC, it will be brought to the Cabinet meeting. Before bringing it to the policy committee meeting, the 10,000 baht top-up project via digital wallet is expected to be brought to the policy committee meeting on February 15. together with the opinion of the Council of State in the acknowledgmen

t agenda. However, if the government process is delayed The contents of the NACC press conference can be brought to the meeting instead.

As for the Kao Klai Party expressing concern and wanting the government to have a backup plan, Mr. Chulaphan said there was no need to worry. Because the government doesn’t work with just one face. It is not only driven by the digital wallet policy, emphasizing what is the mission. and within the framework of power can be done They do everything. Mr. Chulphan also mentioned the draft of the 500 billion baht loan bill that the draft is now complete because it has 7-8 sections and is still in the process. But it will not be brought to the Policy Committee meeting on February 15th.

Source: Thai News Agency