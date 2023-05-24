Christie’s International Real Estate Eyes Growth in Australia Behind Leading Luxury Brokers

Darren Curtis and Sean Cussell, who currently hold more than two dozen area price records between them, look to capture a larger share of Australia’s growing high-end market in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria

CHICAGO, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Two of Australia’s top luxury real estate brokers, Darren Curtis and Sean Cussell, have renewed and extended their partnership with the Christie’s International Real Estate global luxury real estate brand in a bid to capitalize on the nation’s growing high-end property market and increased demand from foreign investors. The two entrepreneurs own separate but strategically aligned brokerage firms, which have rebranded under the Christie’s International Real Estate name to better reflect their affiliation with the network. Previously, they were known as Prestige Homes of Australia.

Curtis owns Christie’s International Real Estate Sydney, which serves New South Wales. He is also expanding his territory to introduce the Christie’s International Real Estate brand in the state of Queensland. Meanwhile, Cussell runs Christie’s International Real Estate Victoria, based in South Yarra and primarily focused on greater Melbourne.

Both gentlemen are responsible for selling some of Australia’s highest-priced homes and, between them, currently hold price records for the top residential sale in 26 separate neighborhoods. Cussell recently sold an AUD $30 million penthouse in one of Melbourne’s Bayside suburbs, as well as an AUD $8.2 million estate in the Melbourne suburb of Wonga Park, a record for that municipality. Curtis recently sold a waterfront property for AUD $13.5 million that set the sales record in the Sydney suburb of Greenwich, as well as an AUD $11.5 million, 11-acre estate just outside of Sydney.

As exclusive affiliates of Christie’s International Real Estate, the brokerages benefit from industry-leading marketing and technology, national and international exposure for listings, and a connection to the iconic Christie’s auction house, for the referral of art and luxury goods.

“Australia has really emerged as a luxury destination on the world stage, and the global brand recognition of Christie’s International Real Estate is very important for our clients in this environment. We’re looking to build on the trust and familiarity with the brand as our high-end market grows broader and deeper,” said Curtis.

“Christie’s International Real Estate’s ability to align luxury sellers and purchasers, both in Australia and the world over, is unparalleled,” added Cussell. “I’m excited to continue my partnership with Christie’s International Real Estate and take advantage of the brand’s expanding network and marketing programs to deliver an even higher level of service for my clients.”

Like luxury real estate markets around the world, Australia is currently experiencing limited supply and strong demand from high-net-worth individuals seeking a safe harbor from inflation and stock-market volatility. Additionally, the recent lifting of more stringent and longstanding pandemic restrictions in Asia-Pacific countries including Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, and China, has created a flood of new interest from international buyers.

Curtis and Cussell note that many buyers from APAC first become acquainted with the Christie’s International Real Estate brand through Christie’s auction house, which has seen incredible growth in the region. According to Christie’s, APAC contributed 26% of total global auction sales in 2022band bought value in the region was at its highest level since 2015. Christie’s Hong Kong office set 71 auction records last year.

Both Curtis and Cussell also note that luxury real estate in Australia is a relative bargain compared to Hong Kong and Singapore, as well as global centers in the West including London, Paris, New York, and Los Angeles. “The top end of our market is perceived to be undervalued compared to many other countries, making Australia very attractive to outside buyers,” said Curtis.

Real estate developers are also looking to capitalize on foreign interest with luxury new-construction projects, particularly branded residences. As new construction sales experts, Curtis and Cussell look to benefit from this growing segment of the market.

“Sean and Darren are two of Australia’s most respected names in luxury real estate. Their unparalleled expertise in their respective markets, along with the collaboration that comes from working together under the Christie’s International Real Estate umbrella, will strengthen the brand in Australia and set the stage for future growth,” said Helena de Forton, managing director of Christie’s International Real Estate in EMEA and APAC.

Christie’s International Real Estate’s growth in Australia is the latest step for the global luxury network, which has been rapidly adding and expanding territory. Over the past year, Christie’s International Real Estate has signed on more than two dozen affiliates, including leading firms in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Estonia, Malta, Japan, the United States, and the Caribbean.

