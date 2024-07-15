Chinese girl’s family urges police to conclude case, issue arrest warrant for culprit

Bangkok, Relatives of a Chinese woman have asked the Thai police to expedite the conclusion of the case, issue an arrest warrant, and coordinate through the embassy. They want the Chinese authorities to prosecute the case because the punishment is as high as the death penalty.

The family of Miss Yan, a Chinese woman who went missing, met with the Bang Rak Police Station to submit a request for the Thai police to expedite the conclusion of the case and to write a letter to the Chinese authorities to join in the investigation and prosecution of the suspect, Mr. Qing Yan. The relatives have already taken action through the embassy because they want the Chinese authorities to prosecute them, as the crime carries a high penalty of death.

As for the latest progress in the case, investigators are still weighing the motive for the crime as a romantic conflict and a desire for property. As for the ransom demand, it is initially just something that the deceased’s friends thought up in anticipation of the situation f

or the family to prepare for after the deceased disappeared, but no clear evidence of ransom demand has been found.

For the arrest warrant for the suspect after the body of a mysterious woman was found abandoned in the forest by the roadside in Chachoengsao Province, which is believed to be the missing Chinese woman. If the deceased’s identity can be clearly identified through DNA testing, an arrest warrant can be issued immediately.

Source: Thai News Agency