Beijing China has voiced support for Indonesia to become a regional hub for COVID-19 vaccine production and is upbeat about both nations contributing to the development of human health.

“I have considered the report (live television showing President Joko Widodo receiving an injection of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine). China and Indonesia are important strategic partners,” spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zhao Lijian noted in a written statement made available to ANTARA on Friday.

The cooperation between both nations in producing the COVID-19 vaccine reflects the mutual trust in establishing practical and strategic cooperation, he pointed out.

“Hence, China is ready to enhance cooperation (with Indonesia) in research and development, production, and procurement of the vaccine,” he affirmed.

China had earlier also invited Indonesia to work together to assist developing nations and Islamic countries in ensuring the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine at affordable prices.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the statement in response to the issuance of a halal certificate by the Indonesian Ulemas Council (MUI) for the Sinovac vaccine.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd is developing greater confidence in its vaccine, especially after the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine to the Indonesian head of state drew the attention of people not only in Indonesia but also those in various countries.

The event also came under the spotlight of the Chinese media.

The Sinovac-made CoronaVac vaccine is effective and safe, Sinovac Biotech CEO Yin Weidong stated at a press conference in Beijing after witnessing President Jokowi receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021.

Weidong remarked that the Sinovac vaccine, currently undergoing the third phase of clinical trial in Brazil, Turkey, and Indonesia, showed various results, depending on the condition of people in the three countries.

The vaccine is 91.3-percent effective in Turkey, 78 percent in China, and 65.3 percent in Indonesia, he stated.

Source: Antara News