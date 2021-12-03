Published by

AFP

New York (AFP) – Chinese authorities approved the Boeing 737 MAX to resume service on Thursday, according to a government directive seen by AFP, removing a major uncertainty surrounding the American aviation giant’s comeback after a lengthy slump. The move by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) sets the stage for the jet to return to airline schedules in the country in 2022, following months of negotiations between Beijing and Boeing. Shares of Boeing rocketed after the decision, which also clears the way for it to deliver more than 100 MAX aircraft to Chinese carriers that were …

