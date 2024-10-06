Chiang Mai police help 104-year-old grandfather whose house is flooded

A heart-wrenching mission: Chiang Mai City Police help a 104-year-old bedridden grandfather whose house was flooded and had to be moved to a safe place.

On October 6, 2024, the Provincial Police Region 5 headquarters reported on a police mission to help people affected by flooding in Chiang Mai. This morning, Pol. Col. Prachya Thitla, Superintendent of Chiang Mai City Police Station, was contacted by people in the area of ??the Night Bazaar Market, Chang Klan Road, Chiang Mai Municipality, stating that there was a patient trapped in his home. He was an elderly male, 104 years old, living on the second floor of the house.

Therefore, he ordered the flood relief team of Chiang Mai City Police Station to act as the emergency relief team by bringing in boats to help. The water level was high. They planned and used caution when walking in. They were able to bring the 104-year-old grandfather out with great difficulty. Everything went smoothly and safely. He was brought to wait

at Chiang Mai City Police Station

to wait for his relatives to come and pick him up.

Source: Thai News Agency