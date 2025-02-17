Search
Chiang Mai Man’s Deceptive Social Media Stunt Leads to Arrest


Chiang Mai: A chaotic situation unfolded in Chiang Mai when a man, identified as Mr. Sthaporn or Nueng, attempted a desperate ploy involving his 7-year-old daughter to reconcile with his estranged wife. The incident spiraled into legal trouble for the 35-year-old father, revealing unresolved arrest warrants from his past.



According to Thai News Agency, the bizarre series of events began when Mr. Nueng filmed his daughter, whose face was smeared with pig’s blood, and sent the disturbing clip to his 32-year-old wife, Ms. A, following an argument. The video, shared on social media, quickly drew public concern and prompted Ms. A to seek police assistance at Hang Dong Police Station. Upon receiving the report, authorities advised Ms. A to contact Mr. Nueng, who agreed to a meeting at Tambon Sop Mae Kha, but insisted she come alone. However, upon realizing the police were involved, he fled with their daughter.



In a calculated move, Mr. Nueng instructed Ms. A to arrange a ride via an app to avoid police detection. Despite his attempts to evade capture, officers eventually located and surrounded the meeting point. Mr. Nueng, accompanied by his daughter on a motorcycle, was apprehended.



During the investigation, Mr. Nueng claimed he never intended to harm his daughter and used pig’s blood as part of a ploy to reconcile with his wife, whom he suspected of infidelity. Relatives revealed that the couple had been together for a decade, frequently arguing, which strained their relationship. Both parties had sought companionship elsewhere, leading to the current predicament.



The situation took a further turn when it emerged that Mr. Nueng had an outstanding arrest warrant for theft in Chiang Mai City. The warrant was issued after he defaulted on car payments and allegedly stole the vehicle, along with funds from creditors meant for home improvements.



In a recent development, Kan Chom Phalang facilitated a meeting between Mr. Nueng and his wife at the police station. Ms. A has expressed her intent to pursue charges of domestic violence and assault. She stated that if Mr. Nueng is imprisoned, she will allow their daughter to visit him, and upon release, he will have supervised access to their child.



Mr. Nueng confessed to his actions, acknowledging his mistakes in a bid for attention. He expressed a desire to reform and commit to caring for his daughter, distancing himself from his wife in the process.

