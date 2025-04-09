Chiang Mai Gears Up for Guinness Record Attempt to Celebrate 729th Anniversary



Chiang Mai: An advisor to the Religious Affairs Committee has announced plans to record a Guinness World Record on April 19th, marking Chiang Mai’s 729th anniversary. The event will feature ten thousand “Chiang Mai Identity Nail Dancers” and aims to leverage soft power to boost tourism income, circulating over 500 million baht.





According to Thai News Agency, Ms. Kotchaporn Weroj, Advisor to the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Religion, Arts and Culture, has revealed progress on the upcoming 729th Anniversary celebration of Chiang Mai City. Scheduled for April 19, 2025, the event is a significant occasion for Chiang Mai residents, held to honor the ancestors of the Lanna Kingdom. The Chiang Mai Women’s Association is the primary organizer, collaborating with various public and private sector agencies, as well as the general public. A merit-making ceremony will also be held, where alms will be offered to 729 monks, symbolizing the age of Chiang Mai.





Ms. Kotchaporn stated that over 20,000 Fon Leb dancers will perform at the Three Kings Monument, forming an extensive and impressive lineup that will aim for a Guinness World Record. The event is set to showcase the richness of Chiang Mai’s religion, art, culture, and traditions to a global audience, thereby enhancing tourism and preserving the city’s identity and cultural heritage.





Ms. Kotchaporn expressed her personal happiness and honor in being involved with the event, urging the people of Chiang Mai to take pride in their traditions and culture, which are well-regarded worldwide. She emphasized the importance of being good hosts during the influx of tourists, ensuring that visitors experience Chiang Mai’s beauty, discipline, and traditions. This event is seen as a reflection of Chiang Mai’s soft power, encouraging the continuation and development of the Lanna identity.





Ms. Kotchaporn also highlighted her pride in Chiang Mai’s rich 729-year history, underscoring the city’s deep cultural roots. She expects the event to significantly contribute to tourism income, generating over 500 million baht without reliance on casinos. Furthermore, it sets the stage for considering Chiang Mai as a world heritage site. She invites Chiang Mai residents to warmly welcome visitors and use the Thai New Year as an opportunity to reconnect with family in the heart of Chiang Mai.

