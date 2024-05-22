Chelsea part ways with Pochettino



England, Chelsea parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino, the team’s manager, despite securing a European football quota. Toni Kroos, midfielder for the German national team, Announces retirement after Euro 2024

The “Indigo Blue Lions” Chelsea team announced their separation from Argentinian coach Mauricio Pochettino and his staff with the consent of both parties. After working for only one season, Pochettino took over the team in the summer before the 2023-2024 season and spent the most money on reinforcements. But the initial results were not good. Before rushing to finish in 6th place, guaranteeing success in playing in the European Cup next season. By Pochettino Thank you to the Chelsea Owners Group and Sporting Director for the opportunity to be a part of this football club’s history. Chelsea are currently searching for a new manager, with the names of Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim and Roberto de Cerbi, who recently left Brighton, being the favorites.

Toni Kroos, 34-year-old midfielder for Real Ma

drid and the German national team, has announced his retirement from professional football. After the end of Euro 2024, Germany will be the host in the middle of next month. Kroos has been playing with Real Madrid since moving from Bayern Munich in July 2014, leading the team to win 22 championships, especially the Spanish La Liga. With the UEFA Champions League, 4 times each from 463 appearances and helping the German national team. Won the 2014 World Cup championship. His goal now is Help Madrid Win the 15th European Cup in the UEFA Champions League final against Dortmund on June 1 at Wembley Stadium. Before helping the Iron Eagle team Debuting in the Euro 2024 match against Scotland on June 14 at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

Source: Thia News Agency