MYOB and Chaser

LONDON, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chaser, the global credit control automation platform and service provider, released its integration with MYOB AccountRight and MYOB Essentials, an accounting system for small to midsize companies in Australia and New Zealand. This new integration makes it easy and affordable for businesses to deeply personalise and automate their accounts receivables and credit control processes.

Businesses that integrate Chaser with MYOB will be able to easily carry out automated invoice payment chasing without losing the human touch. This process saves Chaser’s current customers 15+ hours weekly and ensures that no unpaid invoice slips through the cracks. For a full run-through of the integration and features, view the website here: https://www.chaserhq.com/ integrations/myob-accountright

Chaser for MYOB features and benefits include:

Quick, fast and easy-to-implement cloud-to-cloud integration between MYOB and Chaser.

Automated and personalised invoice payment chasing, ensuring that users maintain great customer relationships whilst getting paid faster.

The two-way sync reconciles payments in both the Chaser software and users’ MYOB accounts, so that paid invoices are no longer chased.

Automated “thank you for paying” emails can be sent to customers who have paid.

Reduced time spent on credit control and accounts receivables management, and no more human errors.

Chaser makes it easy to track all overdue and outstanding invoices per customer, seeing all payment chasing activity, including customer replies, in one place.

For the toughest of late payments, invoices can be escalated within the Chaser application directly to Chaser’s debt collection service.

Each invoice reminder can include links to a payment portal, which provides a dedicated summary of all invoices paid and due, multiple payment options, and the option to request payment plans.

Users can use the Chaser app to offer payment plans to their customers, and chase these instalments accordingly.

Credit checking in-app gives MYOB users greater confidence when making decisions on granting credit to customers.

“Chaser is thrilled to offer businesses in Australia and New Zealand an add-on to MYOB for invoice chasing automation,” Sonia Dorais, CEO of Chaser, has said. “We have seen a surge of businesses of all sizes looking for added support with their credit control and accounts receivable processes. We hope by offering integrations like this we are continuing to deliver on our promise to the market: that is to help all businesses have the confidence they will get paid for their work through effective credit control and accounts receivable management.”

ABOUT CHASER

Chaser Technologies Limited helps businesses get paid sooner with its award-winning payment chasing automation platform, debt collections agency and outsourced credit control services. By sending automatic and deeply personalised reminders, the software and service provider effectively gets invoices paid on time without losing the human touch. To date, Chaser has helped users chase over £3 billion in overdue invoices.

https://www.chaserhq.com/

https://twitter.com/chaser_hq

