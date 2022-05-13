Charge those who kidnap Jakarta, Bogor children under TPKS: Maharani

House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani has called for charging the kidnappers of dozens of children in Jakarta and Bogor areas under the Sexual Crime Prevention Law (UU TPKS) since they sexually abused their victims.

“The perpetrators must be severely punished. They still have to be charged under the TPKS Law, which has been officially enacted, so that victims and their families get justice,” Maharani said on Friday.

She asked the police to punish the perpetrators under Law Number 12 of 2022 concerning the Crime of Sexual Violence (TPKS) since the examination showed the victims were sexually abused.

The TPKS Law, which was passed by the Indonesian House of Representatives on April 12, 2022, is designed to protect victims of sexual violence, including through the awarding of severe punishment to perpetrators, Maharani said.

“This case must be an example of the implementation of law enforcement by competent authorities in the field,” she added.

Severe punishment, according to Puan, is expected to have a deterrent effect on perpetrators as well as those who try to commit similar acts.

“This is a very serious matter for me. Children as the nation’s next generation must be protected from all forms of sexual violence,” she stressed.

Maharani highlighted that the perpetrators had violated many rules, including those related to child protection. She said that it was important to punish the perpetrators under the TPKS Law and Law Number 35 of 2014 concerning Child Protection.

“As a mother of two, it breaks my heart to hear that children are kidnapped and separated from their parents for days, especially when they receive news that their children are sexually abused,” she added.

She expressed the hope that the police will cooperate with the Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection, the Indonesian Child Protection Commission (KPAI), and other policy makers for the recovery of victims. The trauma of victims must be healed as well as possible, she added.

“Make sure that this tragedy does not leave a trauma that affects the future of the child. It is our collective duty to protect the victims from experiencing prolonged psychological effects,” Maharani added.

Source: Antara News