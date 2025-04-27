Chaiwat Dismisses Thaksin’s Claims on Chiang Mai Mayoral Race and Political Dynamics



Bangkok: Chaiwat Tulathan, the former leader of the Move Forward Party, has publicly dismissed comments made by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra regarding the upcoming Chiang Mai mayoral race. Thaksin had suggested that candidates from the Prachachon Party would not be able to compete against those from the Pheu Thai Party. Chaiwat, however, expressed confidence in the support his party has received from the people of Chiang Mai and believes that victory remains within reach, contingent upon voter turnout.





According to Thai News Agency, Chaiwat addressed Thaksin’s remarks by emphasizing the importance of public choice, stating that the outcome of the election depends on the electorate’s decision. He noted that while the voter turnout in the last municipal election was relatively low at 59%, a turnout similar to that of the provincial administrative organization election could lead to a victory for the Prachachon Party in Chiang Mai.





In response to Thaksin’s characterization of Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, the leader of the Prachachon Party, as a “stingy young man,” Chaiwat defended Nattapong’s maturity and capabilities. He reiterated the party’s commitment to winning the general election and forming a government, whether as a single-party or through coalition. Chaiwat also dismissed any notion that the party leader is “mentally retarded,” as Thaksin implied.





Chaiwat further addressed Thaksin’s comments regarding the People’s Party and Section 112, suggesting that Thaksin might have distorted the facts. He pointed out that despite several cross-party efforts to form a government, many political parties have colluded to block the Move Forward Party from doing so. He argued that Section 112 was not a factor in these efforts and that Thaksin’s comments were irrelevant to the current political scenario.





Chaiwat also alluded to Thaksin’s ambitions to return to Thailand without facing legal repercussions, suggesting that this was a key motivator behind the political maneuvers observed. He mentioned past negotiations and the expectation of a sweeping victory for the Pheu Thai Party, which did not materialize, leading to political turmoil and the eventual blocking of the Move Forward Party from forming a government.





Lastly, Chaiwat commented on the legal proceedings concerning Thaksin’s case, stating that the public is aware of the situation and that legal mechanisms are being used to address it. He criticized what he perceives as a misuse of legal loopholes to prevent Thaksin from serving jail time and emphasized the role of both civil servants and politicians in this matter.

