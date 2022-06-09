Chain Launches Chain Cloud

Cloud blockchain infrastructure designed for developers

Chain Cloud product image

SAINT PAUL’S, Saint Kitts and Nevis, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chain announced today its latest cloud blockchain infrastructure product Chain Cloud is now available in beta for developers worldwide.

“Chain Cloud is the key to simplifying access to blockchain infrastructure for developers. Chain has predominantly focused on closed-ended, permissioned blockchain infrastructure until now. We are excited to offer this product to help jump-start innovators’ work with dedicated nodes and RPC APIs available for a large number of the most popular public blockchain networks,” said Chain CEO Deepak Thapliyal.

Chain Cloud is a decentralized and distributed infrastructure protocol designed for developers to access blockchain networks on-demand. The standard RPC API makes many public blockchain networks accessible for free, empowering developers with fast, private, and secure endpoints to build at the speed of their imagination.

“By offering one of the most comprehensive RPC APIs to all these public networks for free in our standard plan, we enable broader access to blockchain technology globally, especially in emerging markets,” added Thapliyal.

Chain’s managed node services provide non-custodial blockchain infrastructure with nodes across multiple clouds globally. The Chain Cloud App dashboard empowers users to monitor and deploy nodes all through a user-friendly and secure interface. Chain Cloud users have the option of deploying Protocol nodes that are linked to Chain Protocol and are suitable for users to mine Chain’s XCN token by providing computing RPC resources to the community or Enterprise nodes which are fully dedicated nodes designed for developers to build scalable applications without worrying about blockchain and node management.

Chain Cloud supports 18 blockchain networks designed to give developers access to the world’s most popular public networks, such as Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, and more. Chain Cloud protocol updates happen seamlessly, without disrupting the applications Chain Cloud supports, so innovators can focus their time on building applications and scaling without arduous back-end updates. The distributed architecture of Chain Cloud enables developers to work with peace of mind knowing that there are multiple regions to support their applications in the event of data center downtimes.

Developers can join the beta program waitlist and learn more about Chain Cloud at chain.com/cloud. A full public version of Chain Cloud is expected to launch in early Q3.

ABOUT CHAIN

Founded in 2014, Chain is a leader in Web3 and blockchain technologies and provides scalable solutions to developers, enterprises, and financial institutions around the globe. Chain Cloud is a decentralized and distributed infrastructure protocol that allows users to access blockchain networks on-demand via RPC/API endpoints, node deployment, and the Chain Developer Dashboard. Sequence is a cryptographically secured cloud blockchain ledger service that allows users to manage balances in financial and commerce applications like wallet apps, lending platforms, marketplaces, exchanges, and more. Chain’s secure, trusted technology connects decentralized finance to better serve our customers.

Leading developers and enterprises Build on Chain. Find out why at chain.com.

For media inquiries, contact press@chain.com.

Related Images

Image 1: Chain Cloud product image

Image and Title for new cloud product called Chain Cloud

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment