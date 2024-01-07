‘Chaichana’ confirms that the document is legal. Request a study visit to the 14th floor of the Police Hospital.



Bangkok, ‘Chaichana’ confirms that the Police Commission has written a letter to the Director-General of the Department of Corrections. Legal Request a study visit to the 14th floor of Police Hospital.

Mr. Chaichana Dejdecho, Chairman of the Parliamentary Police Commission Referring to the case of Pol. Col. Thawee Sodsong, Minister of Justice Came out in an interview to say that the Police Commission will now go on a study trip to the Police Hospital. Haven’t received that document yet. He would like to inform the public that he has written a letter to the Director-General of the Department of Corrections on December 26, 2023, requesting a study tour regarding procedures for inmates who need to be sent for treatment at the police hospital. and he has written a letter to the Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Passed through to the police hospital. to request a study tour Procedures according to guidelines for prisoners who will be sent for treatment at the police hospital Currently, as far as he knows fro

m officials in the Department of Corrections. The Director-General of the Department of Corrections has written a letter to the Commandant of the Bangkok Remand Prison. to consider this matter

‘I would like to inform you that the Police Commissioner will go on a study tour to the Police Hospital. Concerning the procedures for admitting prisoners for treatment We have acted within the framework of the constitutional law correctly. And we have acted as police commissioner on issues that society has doubts about. Therefore, I would like to inform my fellow citizens that as the Chairman of the Police Commission, I intend to work on every problem in society where people are suspicious and do not receive justice. We will work hard on this matter,’ Mr. Chaichana said.

Source: Thai News Agency