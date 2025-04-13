Chadchart Confirms No Vital Signs at Suspected Light Reflection Site in Ongoing Search Efforts



Bangkok: Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has disclosed that no vital signs were detected at the location where a mysterious light was observed, which is now believed to be a reflection of glass. The search and recovery operations continue with urgency, as the upper zone’s debris has been reduced by over 3 meters, and more than 40% of the overall dismantling is complete.





According to Thai News Agency, Governor Chadchart provided an update on the ongoing search for missing bodies from the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) building. Efforts to investigate the area where the light was reported involved digging approximately 3 meters deep and utilizing K9 units and scanners. However, no signals or objects indicative of bodies were discovered. It is suspected that the light might have been reflected by broken glass. Despite not finding bodies at this specific site, rescue teams remain determined to pursue every lead, no matter how slim, in hopes of locating the remaining missing individuals.





The majority of the missing are believed to be located in Zones B and C, which are situated near the fire escape and connected parking building. The demolition process has progressed significantly, with over 40% of the construction dismantled. The current focus is on demolishing Zone E, which presents challenges due to prestressed steel that is significantly more durable than standard materials. The height of the building debris has been reduced by about 3 meters, facilitating further search efforts.

