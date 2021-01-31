Chabahar port paves way for developing Iran-India ties: Indian official

– Chabahar port could pave the way for developing Iran-India relations, a senior Indian official said on Sunday.

Director-General of the Middle East at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Jitender Pal Singh stated that the port connects India and Iran and develops trade, economic, political, and friendly relations between the two countries.

Effective measures have been taken to upgrade the port, he said, adding that in addition to India, many countries are interested in investing in Chabahar, he pointed out.

We are delighted that Chabahar port helps Afghanistan and provides the conditions for the presence of other countries in the place, Singh further noted.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA