CertiK Redefines Security in Crypto Through Integration of Security Score With CoinMarketCap

CertiK is the leading smart contract audit and Web3 security company, with approximately 70% market share of the top 500 CoinMarketCap audited projects.

The integration of CertiK’s Trust Score into CoinMarketCap is a leap forward for security and transparency across the Web3 industry.

New York, New York, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CertiK, Web3’s leading security firm, is proud to announce the integration of its Security Score into CoinMarketCap, the most widely-used platform for ranking and discovering cryptocurrencies.

The CertiK Security Score ranks projects against a comprehensive set of security metrics, enabling users to easily assess the security of a project at a glance. By assessing factors such as smart contract code, code audits, and the developer team’s background, the Security Score is a powerful addition to the diligent investor’s toolkit.

Since its launch in 2013, CoinMarketCap has established itself as the leading platform for tracking the prices, market capitalization, trading volumes, and other statistics of cryptocurrencies. CoinMarketCap is the first port of call for many entrants to the crypto world, and with its ever expanding suite of educational and technical resources it remains an indispensable tool for all users and investors. CertiK has audited over 70% of the top 500 Web3 projects as ranked by CoinMarketCap.

“With more than $3.7 billion of value drained from Web3 platforms and users in 2022, inadequate security remains an existential threat to the industry,” said CertiK co-founder Prof. Ronghui Gu. “By putting security front and center with this integration of the Security Score, CertiK and CoinMarketCap are joining forces to bring transparency and trust around web3 projects.. Projects that take security seriously can use their Security Score as proof of the fact.””

Users and investors now have a powerful tool at their disposal to help them evaluate the security of Web3 projects. The due diligence process should be as comprehensive as possible, and the integration of CertiK’s Security Score into CoinMarketCap makes it easy to identify projects that understand the importance of security for the future of their project and their community.

CertiK is on a mission to raise the standard of security and transparency in Web3, and this partnership with CoinMarketCap is a major step toward a safer, more open ecosystem.

About CertiK

CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, leveraging best-in-class AI technology and expert manual review to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in 2018 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK secures the Web3 world, by applying cutting-edge innovations from academia to enterprise, enabling mission-critical applications to scale with safety and correctness.

www.certik.com

About CoinMarketCap

CoinMarketCap is the world’s most-referenced price-tracking website for crypto assets in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency space. Its mission is to make crypto discoverable and efficient globally by empowering retail users with unbiased, high quality and accurate information for drawing their own informed conclusions.

www.coinmarketcap.com

