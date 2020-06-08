Central Java readies guidelines to implement new normal

Semarang, C Java The Central Java provincial government, in collaboration with experts and academics, readied guidelines to implement the new normal in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Despite not yet being implemented, at least the new norms that we have prepared can offer guidance to facilitate smooth migration to a new normal,” Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo stated in Semarang on Monday.

Even though the guidelines were being prepared to serve as a guiding beacon in the new normal, Pranowo clarified that not all regions in Central Java will be allowed to implement protocols for a new normal in the near future. Some green areas to the area with lowest levels of COVID-19 infection are likely to implement the policy.

“To this end, we can be selective, so that the norms we prepare can work properly. Some green areas, such as the Banyumas Regency and Tegal City, have contacted me, calling for it to be applied. However, I suggested to try them first,” Pranowo revealed.

The Central Java governor stated that the new normal guidelines will later be applied to various areas, including places of worship, offices, industry, trade, education, and tourism.

Some Central Java areas with green zones and that will apply new norms are required to practice the guidelines that will be issued as the governor’s or the task force’s instruction.

In addition to developing new normal guidelines, Pranowo urged the regional government to prepare several other supporting infrastructure facilities, including health workers, health centers, and health services.

“Now, it appears as though some regions are already moving. We only need to give a slight push, so that the fluctuations are not too high, and the graphics can stay the same,” he remarked.

“This is not easy since being selective is the need of the hour. For instance, Semarang City is definitely not yet (ready to implement the guidelines), since the (COVID-19) graph continues to rise,” he pointed out.

