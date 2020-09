Cavonix เปิดใช้งานยานยนต์อัตโนมัติด้วยเทคโนโลยี Leddar Pixell LiDAR ของ LeddarTech

PHRI, INACA concur on offering affordable, safe tour packages Badung, Bali The Indonesian Hotels and Restaurants Association (PHRI) and the Indonesia National Air Carriers Association (INACA) agreed on

Finance Ministry underscores three focuses to address COVID-19 impacts Jakarta (ANTARA) – Director General of Financing and Risk Management of the Finance Ministry Luky Alfriman drew special attention

Spokesman confirms 13 KPK workers, detainee contracting COVID-19 Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission’s (KPK’s) 13 employees and this anti-graft agency’s detainee tested positive for the

Rupiah appreciates as regional currencies record positive trend Jakarta (ANTARA) – The rupiah strengthened against the US dollar in the Jakarta interbank spot market on Friday evening on

COVID-19: President asks businessmen not to give up, stay motivated Yogyakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo has appealed to micro and small businessmen in the Special Province of Yogyakarta not