Cast sugar using a wooden mold that is over 100 years old.



Phitsanulok, Tha Pho villagers, Phitsanulok Province, continue the tradition of casting sugar into the shapes of animals from ancient literature. Using a wooden mold that is more than 100 years old, it is now almost faded with time.

At Ban Tha Pho Learning Center, Village No. 8, Chom Thong Subdistrict, Mueang District, Phitsanulok Province, villagers join together to continue sugar casting. At the merit-making ceremony which are hard to find and close to disappearing with time with Mr. Putthipong Singto, Chairman of the Chom Thong Subdistrict Cultural Council along with Mr. Anucha Ruanghiran, Advisor to the Phitsanulok Provincial Cultural Council Take the carved woodcuts of the family tree that are still preserved, more than 100 years old, and join in the sugar molding of animals from ancient literature. which is used in merit-making ceremonies or Mahachat sermon

Mr. Puttipong said that in the past sugar was hard to find. And by offering food to the monks for a long time, such as sugar, so that the monks co

uld drink water such as tea, Thai wisdom was born. Invented the use of wood to carve into various shapes such as mythical animals, Hanuman, Garuda, Swan, Lion, Rooster, Chedi, etc. The mold used is an ancient mold over 100 years old, preserving the ancient method. The mold is called a “print” or “bush”. If it is a bush, it is usually made of wood carved together on four sides. It can be seen on four sides. If it is a “print”, two sides are carved with wood. Can be seen from two sides

Ancient method of stirring Use a little food coloring to make it look colorful. Simmer the sugar with water until it holds together. Fill it into the print or bush. An important method that is a secret technique that some people have never done is Before dropping the sugar, you need to soak the mold or bush in water first. If you don’t do this, The sugar will be difficult to remove. and will be broken and damaged Today I came to show a demonstration of how to make it. To disseminate it for future generations to preserve.

Sourc

e: Thai News Agency