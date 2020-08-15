Car sales in Indonesia increased 100 percent in July

Jakarta Car sales in Indonesia rose by 100.3 percent to 25,283 vehicles in July, from 12,623 units a month earlier, Association of Indonesian Motor Vehicle Producers (Gaikindo) stated.

Car sales were up for the second consecutive month in July after increasing very rapidly by 255.7 percent to 12,623 units in June, from 3,551 units a month earlier.

Despite the hike, car sales in July 2020 plunged significantly by 71.6 percent, from 89,254 units in July last year.

Toyota led car sales in July 2020, with 7,332 units, followed by 6,369 units of Suzuki, 4,690 units of Mitsubishi, 2,016 units of Honda, and 1,553 units of Mitsubishi.

Since early this year, 286,215 cars were sold, well below the car sales of one million units last year.

A total of 80,435 cars were sold in January and 79,644 units in February before the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the country.

Source: Antara News