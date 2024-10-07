Car falls off Chatuchak expressway, 1 driver dead

A 52-year-old man driving a Fortuner fell off the Chalongrat Expressway and died after hitting a concrete barrier on the side of the road and falling from a height of about 5 stories.

On October 7, 2024, Khan Na Yao Police Station received a report of a car falling off the Chalong Rat Expressway, resulting in a fatality, in the area of ??the Chatuchot Ring Road, at the entrance to Soi Nong Rahaeng 7, Kanchanaphisek Road, Sam Wa Tawan Subdistrict, Khlong Sam Wa District, Bangkok. They therefore rushed to investigate along with traffic officers from the Expressway Authority of Thailand and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

At the scene of the accident on the ring road under the expressway at the intersection heading down Lam Luk Ka and heading to Bang Pa-in, a black Toyota Fortuner was found overturned with its wheels pointing to the sky, completely destroyed. There was a deceased person stuck in the driver’s seat, identified as Mr. Thammarat, age 52, from Pathum Thani. He was wearing a white shirt

and black long slacks, and had a broken neck.

From the investigation, it was found that the deceased was driving alone, presumably from work in Bang Na to his residence in Lam Luk Ka, but had an accident and crashed into a concrete barrier on the side of the road. A piece of the steel barrier above the concrete barrier flew down from the height of a five-story building, along with the vehicle. It is presumed that the vehicle may have entered the Lam Luk Ka turnoff and the vehicle lost control, crashed into the barrier, overturned, and fell.

Source: Thai News Agency