Captured a fierce python nearly 5 meters long and raised its neck to threaten rescuers.



Nonthaburi, A python nearly 5 meters long was hidden in a storage area next to a house in Nonthaburi area. In addition to being large, it is also very aggressive and tries to crawl away. Both snatching and holding up the neck to threaten rescue all the time.

This is the moment volunteer rescue workers from Nonthaburi 191 brought equipment to capture a giant python nearly 5 meters long in a house in Bang Krang Subdistrict. Mueang Nonthaburi District After being informed by the owner of the house, who is a former soldier. The snake was found hiding in a storage area next to the house. Tries to crawl away and is very aggressive, raising his neck to threaten the staff most of the time. The officer tried to use a stick to hold the snake’s neck. with skill It took about 15 minutes to catch and it was successful. and put them in sacks and prepare to release them back into nature, far from people’s homes.

The owner of the house said I saw it once at night before. But the snake slithered away. Until we met again in

the morning So hurry and call the authorities. The rescue team said I haven’t seen a large python like this in almost 2 months. When I was walking around looking for it, I saw something black and thought it was a hose. When I looked closer I saw that it was a python. Ready to deliver to the people If you encounter a snake or reptile Request assistance at number 199 or call 094-324-3353 24 hours a day.

Source: Thai News Agency