Candle Operation: Toll road rest areas provided testing kits daily

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Police are providing at least 500 antigen rapid test kits to each toll road rest area every day during Candle Operation 2020, chief of the Traffic Corps of the National Police, Insp. Gen. Istiono, informed.

Drivers and passengers found reactive to COVID-19 during rapid testing are being asked to get tested at a referral hospital, he said on Wednesday.

“Since this morning there have been a lot of applicants. Two people have been found reactive, and we recommended them to return home,” he said while visiting the Kilometer 19 rest area on the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road to check preparations for Candle Operation 2020, which is aimed to secure Christmas 2020 and New Year 2021 holidays.

He assured that his men are continuing to supervise the application of health protocols, including random antigen rapid testing of people using the facilities in rest areas.

“This step proves very effective to anticipate the spread of COVID-19,” Istiono remarked.

The precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19 has been lauded by the public. Dwi Putra, who used the Kilometer 19 rest area, said he and his family took the initiative to come to the antigen rapid test stand set up there.

Dwi said COVID-19 prevention efforts are a must while traveling to hometowns.

“I am traveling from Rangkasbitung to Central Java. While in the rest area, I took the initiative to come to the antigen rapid test stand. Alhamdulillah (Thank God), I am non-reactive,” he said.

Source: Antara News