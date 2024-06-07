Called for help for 3-year-old daughter, ex-husband, navy officer Physical harm

Bangkok: A Lao woman cries out “Kan Jom Phalang” to help her 3-year-old daughter, who is being taken advantage of by her ex-husband, a navy officer. Assaulting the body, slapping blood in the mouth, hoping to spite his wife for running away. Because he can’t stand the behavior of men who like to harm their bodies.

A 26-year-old Lao woman brought the clip as evidence. Asking for help from Mr. Kanthat Phongpaiboonwet or Kan Jom Phalang. It is a picture of a 3-year-old daughter being physically abused by her ex-husband, a navy officer, and the child’s real father. Both slapped until the mouth was bloody Use a rubber band to flick your eyes repeatedly. Use a clothes hanger to hit him and take a video and send it to his ex-wife. To the irony that the woman ran away. Because she could not tolerate the behavior of being abused, she said that her ex-husband was very good-natured when they first started dating, but after she became pregnant, She began to be physically abused by her ex-husband all the time. So he deci

ded to quit. and take the child with him But the ex-husband drove to the bus station before taking the child and would regularly take a video of him abusing the child and send it for viewing. to make him go back In the past, I had informed my ex-husband’s agency to warn her. But it ended up hurting my daughter even more than before. Because of dissatisfaction, he reported it to his supervisor. He therefore came to ask for help from “Gan Jom Palang” to help bring the child to a safe place.

In this regard, Mr. Kanthat took the Lao woman to report the matter at Sattahip Police Station and discussed with the superintendent. and coordinate with the navy commander about the matter to ask the child’s father The daughter was released to the authorities to take care of temporarily, but if they couldn’t, they had to go in and help the child. for safety

After that, he traveled to the Naval Ordnance Department Headquarters, Sattahip Subdistrict, Sattahip District, Chonburi Province, the agency of Jom Hod’s father. whic

h Vice Admiral Sophon Ratchataphirak, Director of the Naval Ordnance Department The 27-year-old sergeant who caused the incident was summoned to inquire about the facts. which denies that Wounds seen on the child Not because of physical harm, but because of a motorcycle crash. As for the clip that was sent Just pretending to take a photo for my girlfriend to see. Wounds resulting from an accident The younger brother was playing with his older brother and fell down on his own.

On the other hand, Kan Jompalang revealed that the Navy has come to take care of this matter. As for where the children will be in the future, the MSD officials will come to investigate. The Navy will provide full assistance. Initially, the MSD officials will take the child to receive basic care first. As for the case where the child’s mother reported The investigator will call you to investigate. to prosecute according to law Meanwhile, the Navy has set up an investigation committee. If found to have committed a disciplinary offense Wi

ll continue to be punished according to military service regulations

Source: Thai News Agency