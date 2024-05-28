Cabinet approves draft Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment regulations. 3 environmental protection edition



Bangkok, “Pacharawat” reveals that the Cabinet has approved three draft ministerial regulations to increase environmental protection measures. ‘Phang Nga-Krabi-Koh Phayam Ranong’ helps preserve, restore and maintain natural balance.

Pol. Gen. Patcharawat Wongsuwan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment. Revealed after the Cabinet (Cabinet) meeting that the Cabinet approved two draft announcements of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment regulations regarding area delimitation. and local environmental protection measures in Kuraburi District, Takua Pa District, Thai Mueang District, Thap Put District, Takua Thung District, Ko Yao District, Mueang District, Phang Nga Province and Ao Luek District, Mueang District, Nuea Khlong District, Khlong Thom District, Koh Lanta District, Krabi Province. Since the original Ministerial Regulation announcement will expire on March 31, 2025, it is necessary to issue a Ministry announcement. The new edition is to make the revised

environmental protection measures appropriate and consistent with the current conditions. Through listening to opinions from all relevant parts. before using it to prepare a draft ministry announcement The main points of the draft announcement include: Do not do or engage in dangerous activities. or affect in a way that changes the ecosystem As for measures regarding the factory There is a need for machinery and equipment to control pollution. Solve environmental problems Specify that no less than 50 percent of the free space is permeable and that there must be green space of not less than 50 percent of the permeable area. And there must be perennial trees as the main element in the vacant space according to building control or city planning laws. Establish measures to control building height within 100 meters around the historical site area. Adjust the criteria for preparing an initial environmental impact report, or IEE, to provide relief for small hotel operators with 11 – 49 rooms, not having to prepare a

report. In this regard, the period for enforcing the ministerial regulations shall be 5 years.

In addition, the Cabinet also approved another draft Ministry announcement regarding measures to protect marine and coastal resources in the area of ??the Phayam Islands, Mueang Ranong District, Ranong Province, because the area of ??the Phayam Islands, consisting of Koh Phayam, Koh Kham, and Koh Nui, has An area of ??1.5 thousand rai is a shallow coral reef in moderately good condition. The sea grass is quite intact. Rare and endangered marine animals are occasionally found. But it was found that some corals had died. Because there are sea tourism activities, fishing, and industrial development in the area. Garbage disposal problem Wastewater from the community Affects marine and coastal resources, coral reefs, and seagrass beds. young aquatic animals and beach quality Therefore, there is an urgent need to designate areas to use measures to protect marine and coastal resources. Therefore, environmental protection

measures are in place, including prohibiting garbage disposal, waste water, sediment, and diving tourism. which affects coral reefs including dropping anchor Feeding aquatic animals, fishing, digging or filling the sea. Catching or possessing beautiful fish This measure does not apply to government areas such as the Navy, operations of government agencies. For the benefit of protecting marine and coastal resources. Academic studies and research or operation or any activity For academic benefits

When all 3 ministry announcements are approved by the Cabinet. and believe that it will help protect, conserve, maintain, and protect natural resources Environmental quality natural resources The valuable art environment in the area remains in balance with nature. and maintain integrity and sustainability Promote the image of tourism Create income for people in the area and restore marine and coastal resources to their full potential. Increase marine biodiversity, maintain natural integrity. Increase the amount of aqu

atic animals Increase income from local fishing businesses It is the management of the sea and coast for sustainability.

Source: Thai News Agency