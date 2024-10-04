Bus owner apologizes and offers compensation

The owner of the tour bus that caught fire has provided 50,000 baht each to the families of teachers and students, while police are investigating the bus gas installation company.

Yesterday (October 3) was the first night of chanting for the deceased from the school bus accident at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School in Uthai Thani Province. The Minister of Education provided financial assistance to the families of the deceased and injured, and presented honorary pins to teachers and janitors who were at the scene and helped until they were injured. He then expressed his condolences and gave encouragement to the parents of the deceased. Agencies in the Ministry of Education joined together to make merit for the deceased students and teachers, and wished the other three injured students a speedy recovery. He also praised the school for taking care of the children to have strong minds. The Ministry promised to learn from the lesson so that such an incident does not happen again.

While the owner of the said tou

r bus traveled to Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School, Lansak District, Uthai Thani Province to give compensation money to the families of 23 teachers and students, 50,000 baht each, with additional compensation to be provided later, and also announced that he would take care of the 3 students who are still being treated in the hospital as well.

In terms of the progress of the case, Pol. Maj. Gen. Sinlapakom Aiemwong, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 1, as Acting Commander of Provincial Police Region 1, revealed that yesterday, the investigation officers of Khok Kut Police Station pressed charges of reckless action causing death against the owner of the bus involved in the accident. As for whether or not to press additional charges, the investigation officers are still in the process of collecting evidence. In addition, various experts have been invited to provide some information. The remaining part is the company that installed the gas for the bus, which installed all 6 tanks and the remaining 5

tanks.

Source: Thai News Agency