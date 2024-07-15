Buriram holds an event to honor His Majesty the King, ‘Breath of the Land’

Buriram, Buriram holds a grand event to honor His Majesty the King, performing the musical ‘Breath of the Land’, while ‘Newin’ invites Thais to join the event to show their loyalty on 28-30 July.

At Chang Arena, Mueang District, Buriram Province, there was an event to honor His Majesty the King on the auspicious occasion of his 72nd birthday anniversary. The province, together with the government sector, private sector, civil society, and local administrative organizations, organized the event under the name ‘Breath of the Land.’ Before the event started, people gradually traveled to the venue since the afternoon to prepare for the light and sound show and musical performance that would begin at 6:00 p.m.

Mr. Newin Chidchob, CEO of Buriram United Football Club, gave an interview about the organization of the event, saying that it was a preparation by the people of Buriram Province who wanted to show their loyalty and wanted to present the royal deeds of His Majesty the King, who had great kindness towards

the Thai people, so that the Thai people would know how loyal the people of Buriram are. Buriram City was founded by the first emperor of the Chakri Dynasty, King Buddha Yodfa Chulalok, Rama I.

Today, all Buriram people know that we are descendants of King Rama I. The kindness of every monarch towards the people of Buriram and all Thai people has allowed this land to remain Thai. The organization of the event on the occasion of the 72nd birthday was an event where all the actors and everyone involved, more than 99% of whom are Buriram people, joined forces and did everything to show their loyalty.

Within the event, there will be a musical performance titled ‘Breath of the Land’ to present the royal duties to the people of Buriram to see how His Majesty has sacrificed for the people. This is the only thing that the people of Buriram will do to repay His Majesty’s kindness towards the people. Therefore, we have organized today’s event.

The event will be held for 3 days, from July 28-30, 2024, from 6:00 p.m.

to 9:00 p.m., with no charge. Seat reservations can be made via QR code, with approximately 30,000 seats available per day. All attendees will receive a commemorative coin commemorating His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday as a blessing. We would like to take this opportunity to invite all Thais, not just Buriram residents, but anyone who is Thai and loyal to the monarchy. For those who still don’t understand what we are doing, please open your mind and try to watch the performances by Buriram residents and the musical to learn how great His Majesty the King’s kindness and sacrifice are for our Thai brothers and sisters.

When asked why he used the name Breath of the Land, Mr. Newin said that it was the feeling of all of us because in the past, for him, if there was no monarchy, if there was no His Majesty, from the past Covid crisis, a huge number of Thai people would have died. His Majesty’s great kindness in doing everything to help Thai people has extended the lives and breaths of Thai people, who are his

people, in an enormous amount. Including the royal duties that His Majesty has tried to do to preserve the breath, to be lungs, to give breath to Thai people in this country, there are many. Those who don’t know, those who are not sure, watch the musical and you will understand. You just need to open your mind.

When asked if there would be an oath-taking today, Mr. Newin said that this is something that must be done for our Thai brothers and sisters and brothers and sisters in Buriram Province because our blood is blue. This is the origin of Buriram City and the origin of today’s event.

Source: Thai News Agency