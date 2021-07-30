BSI disburses Rp2.11 trillion for financing PEN program

Jakarta (ANTARA) – PT Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI) has disbursed financing of Rp2.11 trillion from April 22 to July 2 in the second phase of the national economic recovery (PEN) program.

“Hence, the leverage was recorded 0.7 times from the fund reallocation (for PEN program) and has been disbursed to 18,539 debtors,” said BSI’s Vice President Director Ngatari during a press conference held virtually here on Friday.

BSI has set the target of financing the government’s PEN program, projected to reach Rp4.5 trillion or 1.5 times of leverage on October 22, 2021, he said.

On the other hand, the financing restructuring for customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic reached Rp18.97 trillion from January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021. The realization was nine percent of the total financing debit balance.

“The finance restructuring was given to 96,000 customers or 12 percent of the BSI’ financing customers,” he noted.

Of the total restructured customers, 65 percent or 62,000 customers are micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs with a nominal value Rp7.91 trillion or 42 percent of the restructuring debit balance.

Collectively, BSI has disbursed Rp161.5 trillion during the second half of 2021, an increase of 11.73 percent as compared to Rp144.54 trillion during the same period in 2020.

Source: Antara News