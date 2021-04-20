Brunswick Exploration Announces Start of 2021 Exploration Campaign

MONTREAL, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the start of its 2021 exploration programs across its portfolio of projects in Quebec and New Brunswick, Canada.

New Brunswick

Fundy Gold (Gold-Silver-Copper): BRW has assembled a field team of experienced prospectors to further investigate the very encouraging gold-in-soil anomalies, including 16,200 ppb Au (see news release dated March 16 th ) in the Roger’s Lake area. The 2021 prospecting program will cover the entire property over the coming months. BRW is also commencing a five hundred metre spaced regional till survey in May to further refine areas of interest across its entire 53,000 hectares of mineral claims.

Quebec

Lac Édouard (Nickel-Copper-Cobalt): Drilling is expected to begin in June for a minimum of 3,000 meters to test the mineralized system along strike and down dip of the historical massive sulfide zone. Prospecting has begun across the entire property to follow up on several unexplained nickel geochemical anomalies.

Drilling is expected to begin in June for a minimum of 3,000 meters to test the mineralized system along strike and down dip of the historical massive sulfide zone. Prospecting has begun across the entire property to follow up on several unexplained nickel geochemical anomalies. Waconichi (Zinc-Copper-Silver VMS): An airborne gravity gradiometry survey has just been completed. The survey will allow BRW to filter out selected airborne electromagnetic targets for drilling in H2 2021.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “Following the highly encouraging results from our 2020 field program at Fundy Gold, we are excited to begin rigorous prospecting and a regional till survey throughout our extensive land package. Furthermore, with drilling planned at both Lac Édouard and the Bathurst Mining Camp, we expect the summer months to be very exciting for the Company. BRW intends to spend over $3.5M across its portfolio of assets and is fully financed to complete its 2021 exploration program.”

About Brunswick Exploration

The Company, formerly Komet Resources Inc., is part of the Osisko Group of companies and is a Montreal-based mineral exploration venture listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company has sold its former African assets and is now focused on exploration and development of gold and base metal properties in Eastern Canada. Current projects include gold-polymetallic vein systems in Southern New Brunswick (Fundy Gold Project), base metals VMS in the Bathurst Camp in northern New Brunswick and in the Chibougamau region of Quebec (Waconichi), and the new Lac Édouard nickel-copper project in Québec.

