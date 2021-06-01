Brunswick Exploration Announces Multiple Copper-Gold-Silver Discoveries at the Fundy Gold Project

MONTREAL, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce multiple polymetallic vein discoveries within the Fundy Gold Project, located near the City of Saint John, New Brunswick. Discoveries are located in between the Spruce Lake Shear Zone and the Kennebecasis Fault (see Map). Highlights outcrop grab samples from the Lindy Lake are:

12.05% Cu, 0.31 g/t Au and 63.8 g/t Ag ;

; 8.79% Cu, 0.43 g/t Au and 70.7 g/t Ag

1.08% Cu, 0.56 g/t Au and 290.0 g/t Ag

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “We are very pleased to announce today’s results in another prospective area of the Fundy Gold Project. The high copper and silver tenor of these new discoveries is exciting and we look forward to continued prospecting over the summer months. These results are distributed over a strike length of roughly 16 kilometers in between two large property scale structural features. Our technical team is starting to uncover the potential for multiple mineralizing events and will evaluate the possibility of intrusion related as well as Iron-Oxide-Copper-Gold (IOCG) mineralization in the Lindy Lake and Shadow Lake area. I would also like to personally thank the staff of the New Brunswick Government’s Natural Resources and Energy Development team who have been instrumental in providing valuable field observations, site visits and academic literature.”

All grab samples are from outcrop exposures along road ways or in quarries. Highlights of the four discoveries are:

Table 1: Grab Sample Highlight

Area Sampe ID Cu % Au g/t Ag g/t Lindy Lake North East Pit 665211 12.05 0.31 63.80 Lindy Lake North East Pit 665208 8.79 0.43 70.70 Lindy Lake North East Pit 665207 5.09 0.06 23.10 Lindy Lake North East Pit 665209 4.36 0.19 37.20 Lindy Lake South East 665195 3.45 0.18 42.80 Lindy Lake South West 665196 1.08 0.56 290.00 Lepreau Exit South 665201 1.26 0.11 3.20

Lindy Lake Overview

The discoveries are from grab samples located in close proximity to the Spruce Lake Shear Zone and are hosted in quartz carbonate veins or massive sulphide lenses within the Perch Lake Granodiorite. The Lindy Lake area is located roughly 1 kilometre East of the Shadow Lake Discovery (see Press Release dated October 27th 2020) and roughly 1.5 kilometres West of the Menzies Lake Discovery (see Press Release dated May 13 2021). The three Lindy Lake Discoveries are roughly 0.5 to 1.3 kilometers from one another and were found along road cuts or in quarry pits.

Lepreau Exit Overview

The grab sample discovery is located South of the regional Kennebecasis fault and is hosted along a slip / fracture plane in contact with a felsic dyke. This mineralization is hosted within the Pocologan Harbour Suite granite (separate from the Pocologan Metamorphic Suite) and is near the McCarthy Point granodiorite. The sample was taken along a road cut and is roughly 2 kilometres north of the Little Lepreau discovery (see Press Release dated October 27th 2020).

Table 2: Grab Sample Highlight Location

Area Sampe ID Easting Northing Lindy Lake North East Pit 665211 713779 5010097 Lindy Lake North East Pit 665208 713784 5010176 Lindy Lake North East Pit 665207 713786 5010172 Lindy Lake North East Pit 665209 713784 5010178 Lindy Lake South East 665195 713698 5009211 Lindy Lake South West 665196 713287 5008894 Lepreau Exit South 665201 699962 5006556

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, P. Geo, Manager New Brunswick of Brunswick Exploration.

About Brunswick Exploration

The Company, formerly Komet Resources Inc. is a Montreal-based mineral exploration venture listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on exploration and development of gold and base metal properties in Eastern Canada. Current projects include gold-polymetallic vein systems in Southern New Brunswick (Fundy Gold Project), the Lac Édouard nickel-copper project in Québec, base metals VMS in the Bathurst Camp in northern New Brunswick and in the Chibougamau region of Quebec (Waconichi).

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President ([email protected]).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.