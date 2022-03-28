Britishvolt and Bakrie’s VKTR team up for sustainable EV battery nickel

Internal Affairs
0
Published by
Reuters UK

By Nick Carey LONDON (Reuters) – Electric vehicle (EV) battery startup Britishvolt and VKTR, part of Bakrie & Brothers’ auto unit, said on Tuesday they would develop sustainable nickel refining capacity in Indonesia and look into building a battery plant there. The two companies will form a joint venture called Indovolt BV VKTR, to provide nickel sulphate, a crucial ingredient for high-performance EV batteries, which will eventually be produced using renewable energy in line with Britishvolt’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. “I am proud to be helping establish a secure suppl…

Read More

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

DPR endorses Marshal Tjahjantos nomination for TNI chief

admin

177 landslides hit Indonesia since early this year

admin

Indonesian defense minister visits China

admin