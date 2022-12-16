BRIN, Telkom University conduct research on AI use in agriculture

The Agroindustry Research Center of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) is collaborating with Telkom University to conduct research on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture.

“The research and innovation cooperation for AI in agriculture is expected to improve the synergy to produce innovations in the fields of agriculture and food that are effective, efficient, and sustainable,” head of the center Mulyana Hadipernata said in a statement received on Friday.

A cooperation agreement on “Artificial Intelligence Research and Innovation in the Agro-industry Sector” has been signed by Hadipernata and the dean of the Faculty of Economics and Business of Telkom University Ratri Wahyuningtyas.

The Agroindustry Research Center initiated the research cooperation considering the need for utilizing digital technology to boost the effectiveness and efficiency of agroindustry activities and as part of an effort to support Agroindustry 4.0 and national food security.

“I hope this cooperation will become the start of more significant cooperation in the future, and hopefully, this cooperation is not a mere formality on paper but can be implemented and can produce innovation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wahyuningtyas said that the cooperation is a good opportunity to conduct research collaboration, especially for the use of machine learning in the fields of agriculture and food for food-related policymaking.

Telkom University has seven research centers, one of which is a digital and business ecosystem research center. Some of the research activities are related to the use of AI for agriculture, such as making commodity price predictions, collecting food availability data, mapping the potential of villages, and producing superior commodities.

According to Wahyuningtyas, AI could be used to determine the origin of foods and drinks consumed by people, including the country of origin where the foods and drinks were produced, the location where their ingredients were planted, and their quality.

The utilization of AI is combined with blockchain to ensure the record of a product’s origin does not change until the end, she explained.

Source: Antara News