BRIN, private company cooperate on LNG mini ship production technology

The National Research and Innovation Agency’s (BRIN’s) Hydrodynamic Technology Research Center (PRTH) established research cooperation in liquefied natural gas (LNG) mini ship production technology with a private party.

LNG mini ship is a liquefied natural gas carrier capable of supplying gas to regions, Head of BRIN’s PRTH Widjo Kongko noted in a media briefing on Friday.

The cooperation aims to support the LNG Mini Ship Production Technology Study for the Improvement of National Shipyard Competitiveness research, he remarked.

The PRTH research is funded by the Indonesia Endowment Funds for Education (LPDP) for the 2022-2024 period, with research focus on the development of high productivity-oriented production technology.

Under the scope of the cooperation, PT Orela Shipyard serves as a research partner that will help in the design, planning, and preparation for the LNG mini ship production.

This research activity also aligns with BRIN’s efforts to encourage innovation research as one of the basis to improve the domestic component level (TKDN) and competitiveness as well as support Domestic Production Usage Improvement (P3DN).

The cooperation is expected to encourage research and innovation result products toward downstreaming.

Through the media briefing, BRIN also announced that the agency’s Agroindustry Research Center and Telkom University collaborate to conduct research on the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI) for agriculture.

The research is expected to boost synergy to produce effective, efficient, and sustainable agriculture innovation, Head of BRIN’s Agroindustry Research Center Mulyana Hadipernata stated.

The inking of the cooperation agreement on Artificial Intelligence Research and Innovation in Agroindustry was undertaken by Hadipernata along with Dean of Telkom University’s Faculty of Economy and Business, Ratri Wahyuningtyas.

The cooperation was driven by the agency’s awareness to utilize digital technology to improve the effectiveness of agroindustry activities, support agroindustry 4.0, and national food security.

Source: Antara News